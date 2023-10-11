IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steve Scalise wins Republican conference vote for speaker

    Biden endorses FTC rule to ban hidden junk fees 'across the economy'

Biden endorses FTC rule to ban hidden junk fees 'across the economy'

President Biden discussed efforts his administration has taken to eliminate "hidden junk fees," and endorsed a new rule proposed by the Federal Trade Commission to ban them.Oct. 11, 2023

    Biden endorses FTC rule to ban hidden junk fees 'across the economy'

