IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden, first lady, serve Thanksgiving dinner to troops

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Memorial grows for victims killed in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

    00:31

  • SUV rams into Apple store near Boston, killing one

    02:43

  • Army sergeant surprises daughter at Veteran's Day concert

    01:40

  • Police rule out suspects in killings of four Idaho college students

    02:39

  • Potential GOP presidential candidates blast Trump's 2024 campaign

    03:20

  • Video captures man throwing brick at NYC gay bar

    01:21

  • Army veteran describes moment he subdued Colorado Springs gunman

    01:49

  • Brett Favre allegedly urged Mississippi's governor to support unproven concussion treatment

    02:43

  • Holiday shopping ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ options may put some consumers at risk

    01:37

  • What Americans can expect while traveling this Thanksgiving

    02:03

  • Buffalo recovering from historic snowstorm

    01:34

  • Survivors of Colorado Springs shooting speak out

    02:30

  • Colorado Springs gunman arrested on suspicion of 5 counts of first-degree murder

    02:54

  • Colorado Springs mayor says hero who disarmed Club Q gunman was trying to protect his family

    00:37

  • NASA capsule makes lunar flyby on its way to record-breaking orbit

    00:56

  • Officials detail 'unthinkable morning' after SUV crashes into Apple store

    01:24

  • Four dead following reported Oklahoma hostage situation

    02:03

  • Suspects arrested at Penn Station were believed to be targeting Manhattan synagogue

    02:33

  • Suspect in Club Q mass shooting charged with 5 counts of first-degree murder

    05:13

NBC News Channel

Biden, first lady, serve Thanksgiving dinner to troops

00:54

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited service members and their families and served a “Friendsgiving” dinner at the Marine Corps air station in Cherry Point, North Carolina.Nov. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden, first lady, serve Thanksgiving dinner to troops

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Memorial grows for victims killed in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

    00:31

  • SUV rams into Apple store near Boston, killing one

    02:43

  • Army sergeant surprises daughter at Veteran's Day concert

    01:40

  • Police rule out suspects in killings of four Idaho college students

    02:39

  • Potential GOP presidential candidates blast Trump's 2024 campaign

    03:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All