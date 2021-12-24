Biden, first lady take part in Christmas Eve events
02:02
Share this -
copied
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made a surprise visit to the Children’s National Hospital in D.C. and made surprise calls into NORAD to speak with children and parents ahead of Christmas Day.Dec. 24, 2021
Now Playing
Biden, first lady take part in Christmas Eve events
02:02
UP NEXT
Parent says 'Let's go Brandon' during Biden call with NORAD Santa tracker
00:31
Inside the Bidens’ first Christmas at the White House
02:36
Biden extends pause on student loan payments
04:21
Manchin joins Senate Democrats to talk future of Build Back Better bill
01:41
Biden urges Covid vaccinations and testing, says U.S. is ‘prepared’ for case surge