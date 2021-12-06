Biden gets standing ovation, Berry Gordy and Bette Midler receive Kennedy Center Honors

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden gets standing ovation, Berry Gordy and Bette Midler receive Kennedy Center Honors01:26
Singer P!nk helps dying superfan Diane Berberian with bucket list item02:53
Jon Batiste leads nominees of 2022 Grammy awards with 11 nominations00:46
J.K. Rowling slams transgender activists for posting her home address on Twitter02:47
Stars of Disney's 'Encanto' discuss film’s personal relation to Latino roots03:36
Marie Antoinette's bracelets sell for over $8 million at auction00:43
Joe Exotic of Netflix's 'Tiger King' says he has aggressive form of cancer00:23
Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid, will do upcoming performances from home00:21
Bill Clinton says he is 'doing great' after hospitalization01:03
Paris Hilton urges passage of 'rights and protections' for youth in congregate care05:21
Watch: John Legend rewards street musician playing 'All of Me'00:28
'SNL' tackles racism in NFL as league tries to recover from email scandal02:15
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay to leave Food Network after 27 years00:38
James Bond's 'No Time To Die' world premiere gets royal approval01:27
Ken Jennings to join Mayim Bialik as Jeopardy! host through 202100:29
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky arrive for Met Gala fashionably late00:32
'Star Trek' stars gather to celebrate 55th anniversary of first TV series01:41
Watch: 2021 Emmy Award nominations announced10:51
Listen: Drake Bell victim gives emotional court statement03:12
Watch: Cannes film festival returns with glitz, glamor and mandatory face masks01:07
Biden gets standing ovation, Berry Gordy and Bette Midler receive Kennedy Center Honors01:26
There was a standing ovation for President Joe Biden at the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday night and accolades for Motown founder Gordy and Bette Midler.Dec. 6, 2021
Biden gets standing ovation, Berry Gordy and Bette Midler receive Kennedy Center Honors01:26
Singer P!nk helps dying superfan Diane Berberian with bucket list item02:53
Jon Batiste leads nominees of 2022 Grammy awards with 11 nominations00:46
J.K. Rowling slams transgender activists for posting her home address on Twitter02:47
Stars of Disney's 'Encanto' discuss film’s personal relation to Latino roots03:36
Marie Antoinette's bracelets sell for over $8 million at auction00:43