Biden, Harris host Las Vegas Aces after WNBA win
May 9, 202402:16
    Biden, Harris host Las Vegas Aces after WNBA win

Biden, Harris host Las Vegas Aces after WNBA win

President Biden and Vice President Harris hosted the Las Vegas Aces at the White House to celebrate their WNBA championship win. Both the president and vice president praised their achievements and were given customary jerseys from the winning team. May 9, 2024

