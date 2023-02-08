IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden asks Congress to restore rights of Roe v. Wade

  • Biden: 'Fentanyl is killing more than 70,000 Americans a year'

  • Biden: U.S. will act 'if China threatens our sovereignty'

  • Biden: 'Let's finish the job and ban these assault weapons’

  • Biden: 'American border problems won't be fixed until Congress acts'

    'We have to do better': Biden honors family of Tyre Nichols during State of the Union

    Biden urges Congress to lower prescription costs

  • Biden calls on Congress to pass legislation for paid family leave, universal pre-K

  • Biden accuses some Republicans of wanting to 'take the economy hostage'

  • Biden: 'The climate crisis doesn't care if you're in a red or blue state'

  • Biden: Federal government will 'buy American' for all infrastructure projects

  • Biden maps out ‘blue collar blueprint to rebuild America’

  • 'Inflation has fallen,' says Biden

  • Biden begins speech thanking congressional leaders, Nancy Pelosi

  • Biden: 'Our democracy remains unbowed and unbroken'

  • Biden expected to deliver optimistic State of the Union to skeptical public

  • Looking at Biden's promises to Gen Z

  • ‘Safety and security’ among top issues for voters ahead of Biden’s State of the Union

  • Biden prepares to deliver State of the Union address to a divided Congress

  • Americans speak out before State of the Union

'We have to do better': Biden honors family of Tyre Nichols during State of the Union

President Biden honored the family of Tyre Nichols during his State of the Union address and called on lawmakers to work towards police reform that could hold officers to a higher standard.Feb. 8, 2023

