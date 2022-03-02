President Biden honors Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer as he is set to retire after his 27 years on the bench. Biden speaks on his newly nominated justice candidate Ketanji Brown Jackson who is the first Black woman to receive the honor. March 2, 2022
