Biden honors Tampa Bay Lightning at White House event

- Now Playing
Biden honors Tampa Bay Lightning at White House event00:53
- UP NEXT
Supreme Court to tackle case of praying football coach00:31
Ukrainian President’s surprise announcement that high level U.S. officials set to visit Ukraine Sunday00:55
McCarthy: Trump said he had 'some responsibility' for Capitol riot05:43
Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies in court over challenge to re-election bid02:26
Audio confirms Kevin McCarthy planned to urge Trump to resign02:54
Cities issue their own mask mandates, causing further confusion02:15
Kimberly Guilfoyle testifies before Jan. 6 committee04:34
Jen Psaki calls judge's overturn of mask mandate 'disappointing'00:37
Democrats still aiming to pass pieces of Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan03:24
Supreme Court declines to hear case over vaccine mandate for New York City teachers02:13
Watch: Biden holds White House Easter Egg Roll02:00
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs 15-week abortion ban into law02:14
Obama says next generation is ‘more mindful’ of climate change06:57
Biden calls Putin a ‘dictator’ who ‘commits genocide’01:35
Biden calls Putin a ‘dictator’ who ‘commits genocide’00:57
White House marks Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation02:08
Jackson has more time to prepare for Supreme Court cases than any justice in recent history01:46
Full remarks: Biden speaks after Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic Supreme Court confirmation17:02
Jackson’s speech honors historic significance of Supreme Court confirmation03:09
- Now Playing
Biden honors Tampa Bay Lightning at White House event00:53
- UP NEXT
Supreme Court to tackle case of praying football coach00:31
Ukrainian President’s surprise announcement that high level U.S. officials set to visit Ukraine Sunday00:55
McCarthy: Trump said he had 'some responsibility' for Capitol riot05:43
Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies in court over challenge to re-election bid02:26
Audio confirms Kevin McCarthy planned to urge Trump to resign02:54
Play All