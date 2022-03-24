Biden 'hopeful' China does not get involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden 'hopeful' China does not get involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine02:51
President Biden spoke about his talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said he was "hopeful" that China would not become involved.March 24, 2022
