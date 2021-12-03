IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden hosts National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

    04:05

  • Biden: All inbound international travelers must test for Covid 'within one day of departure'

    01:23

  • Biden announces plan to combat omicron Covid variant with 'science and speed'

    01:53

  • Biden commits to 'finishing the fight' against AIDS

    02:18

  • Biden offers condolences to families impacted by fatal Michigan school shooting

    00:51

  • Biden: Omicron variant is 'cause for concern, not a cause for panic'

    02:55

  • Biden to outline White House response to Covid omicron variant

    02:36

  • Chuck Todd: Biden’s problems ‘can’t be solved until COVID is behind us’

    02:02

  • President Biden faces criticism on travel restrictions amid omicron variant

    01:37

  • Biden wrapping up Thanksgiving vacation as debt ceiling looms

    02:30

  • Biden calls new Covid variant ‘big concern’

    01:30

  • 'We're taking action': Biden announces plans to tap into oil reserves to combat rising prices

    03:10

  • Chuck Todd: How long does it take the Senate to ‘get through the drama?’

    01:42

  • Biden’s Build Back Better plan faces Senate

    01:36

  • President Biden transfers power to Kamala Harris during routine physical

    01:13

  • President Biden looks to push Build Back Better plan through the Senate

    01:10

  • What's next after the House passed $1.7 trillion Build Back Better plan?

    02:49

  • 'Turkey is infrastructure': Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey

    01:26

  • Biden holds meeting with Canadian PM Trudeau at the White House

    04:03

  • Biden signs bills to support first responders recovering from 'invisible wounds' and trauma

    01:47

NBC News

Biden hosts National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

04:05

President Biden and Vice President Harris host the annual national Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Dec. 3, 2021

  • Biden hosts National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

    04:05

  • Biden: All inbound international travelers must test for Covid 'within one day of departure'

    01:23

  • Biden announces plan to combat omicron Covid variant with 'science and speed'

    01:53

  • Biden commits to 'finishing the fight' against AIDS

    02:18

  • Biden offers condolences to families impacted by fatal Michigan school shooting

    00:51

  • Biden: Omicron variant is 'cause for concern, not a cause for panic'

    02:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All