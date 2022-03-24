IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Video shows Finland and Sweden joining NATO military exercises in Norway

    02:15

  • Biden conveys NATO unity after summit in Belgium

    06:58
  • Now Playing

    Biden makes notable clarification on purpose of sanctions at NATO news conference

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Biden thinks Russia should be removed from G-20

    01:18

  • Biden announces humanitarian aid, more Russian sanctions following NATO summit

    02:10

  • Biden 'hopeful' China does not get involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    02:51

  • Watch: Russian navy ship burns as Ukraine claims successful attack

    01:05

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs during NATO address

    01:27

  • Biden meets with NATO leaders as Russian invasion of Ukraine enters second month

    06:09

  • Ukrainian artists produce bulletproof vests for the defenders of Kyiv

    01:10

  • New air raid app saves lives by delivering warnings to Ukraine quickly

    02:42

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorous bombs

    04:42

  • Fierce resistance in Ukraine is causing Russia to rethink its strategy

    02:58

  • Lester Holt on what’s at stake in Biden’s NATO meeting

    01:55

  • Biden attends NATO summit, accuses Putin of war crimes in Ukraine

    02:00

  • Young circus artists from Ukraine find a place to train in Hungary

    00:57

  • Biden starts day of intense talks in Brussels on Ukraine invasion

    01:14

  • Anti-war Russians gather at U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum

    03:48

  • 'Save our Allies' co-founder discusses rescue mission of injured journalist in Ukraine

    06:45

  • Zelenskyy urges the world to show support for Ukraine as war nears a month

    01:25

NBC News

Biden makes notable clarification on purpose of sanctions at NATO news conference

04:41

NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell reports on President Biden’s statement that Russian sanctions are not about deterrence, but about “sustained unity” from European and world leaders to outlast Putin.March 24, 2022

  • Video shows Finland and Sweden joining NATO military exercises in Norway

    02:15

  • Biden conveys NATO unity after summit in Belgium

    06:58
  • Now Playing

    Biden makes notable clarification on purpose of sanctions at NATO news conference

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Biden thinks Russia should be removed from G-20

    01:18

  • Biden announces humanitarian aid, more Russian sanctions following NATO summit

    02:10

  • Biden 'hopeful' China does not get involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    02:51

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All