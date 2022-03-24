Biden makes notable clarification on purpose of sanctions at NATO news conference
NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell reports on President Biden’s statement that Russian sanctions are not about deterrence, but about “sustained unity” from European and world leaders to outlast Putin.March 24, 2022
Video shows Finland and Sweden joining NATO military exercises in Norway
Biden conveys NATO unity after summit in Belgium
Biden thinks Russia should be removed from G-20
Biden announces humanitarian aid, more Russian sanctions following NATO summit
Biden 'hopeful' China does not get involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine