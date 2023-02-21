IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Elderly Florida woman killed in alligator attack

    01:05

  • Biden administration faces possible lawsuit over plan to block migrants

    04:24

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments on tech company’s content moderation

    05:29
  • Now Playing

    Biden meets with Polish president Duda following Kyiv visit

    01:15
  • UP NEXT

    Biden, Putin deliver dueling speeches ahead of war in Ukraine’s first anniversary

    05:19

  • Video shows moose charging into woman on Alaskan sidewalk

    00:55

  • Worker killed in Ohio metal plant blast

    00:17

  • Latino street vendor alleges women harassed him in viral video

    02:11

  • Student basketball manager experiences memorable game

    01:56

  • Suspect arrested for murder of Los Angeles bishop

    03:10

  • Midwest states consider loosening child workplace protections

    03:36

  • Teen charged with murder in Temple University officer shooting

    03:19

  • Viral debate erupts over childhood sleepovers

    03:06

  • Suspect in fatal shooting of Los Angeles bishop identified as housekeeper's husband

    02:30

  • Marine veteran helps reunite girl with her dog

    01:49

  • Airlines making changes ahead of spring break travel rush

    01:32

  • East Palestine residents’ concerns grow over Ohio train derailment pollution

    01:38

  • Michigan State University students return to class one week after deadly shooting

    01:31

  • Former President Jimmy Carter in hospice care

    01:34

  • How avalanche rescue dogs train to save lives

    02:40

NBC News

Biden meets with Polish president Duda following Kyiv visit

01:15

President Joe Biden meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw to deliver remarks. The trip follows his visit to Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. Feb. 21, 2023

  • Elderly Florida woman killed in alligator attack

    01:05

  • Biden administration faces possible lawsuit over plan to block migrants

    04:24

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments on tech company’s content moderation

    05:29
  • Now Playing

    Biden meets with Polish president Duda following Kyiv visit

    01:15
  • UP NEXT

    Biden, Putin deliver dueling speeches ahead of war in Ukraine’s first anniversary

    05:19

  • Video shows moose charging into woman on Alaskan sidewalk

    00:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All