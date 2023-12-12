Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House

- Now Playing
Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House04:44
- UP NEXT
Schumer on Zelenskyy's call for support: 'He needs the aid quickly'01:02
Speaker Johnson addresses meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy02:49
'Beyond comprehension': Biden accuses Hamas of sexual violence01:22
Biden signs executive order reforming federal funding for tribal nations01:19
Kevin McCarthy announces he is leaving Congress02:18
Zelenskyy aide says Ukraine faces risk of losing war without more U.S. military aid01:42
Wray urges Congress to renew 'critical' surveillance law04:01
Families of opioid victims push Supreme Court to hold Sackler family accountable05:59
Supreme Court hears arguments over $6 billion opioid deal involving Sackler family01:58
Supreme Court hears arguments on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement02:37
Sandra Day O’Connor, first female Supreme Court justice, dies at 9302:32
George Santos expelled from Congress after House vote03:27
Full special report: Rep. George Santos expelled from Congress09:54
House votes to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress04:04
House Republicans set to decide fate of Rep. George Santos tomorrow01:45
Appeals court reinstates Trump gag order in New York civil fraud case02:02
'This is bullying': Santos addresses resolution to expel him from Congress01:50
Rep. George Santos to face expulsion vote on Friday01:42
Schumer condemns 'brazen and widespread antisemitism' in Senate address02:24
- Now Playing
Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House04:44
- UP NEXT
Schumer on Zelenskyy's call for support: 'He needs the aid quickly'01:02
Speaker Johnson addresses meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy02:49
'Beyond comprehension': Biden accuses Hamas of sexual violence01:22
Biden signs executive order reforming federal funding for tribal nations01:19
Kevin McCarthy announces he is leaving Congress02:18
Play All