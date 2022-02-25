Biden: Ketanji Brown Jackson has 'extraordinary qualifications' to serve on Supreme Court
President Biden formally nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. The president praised her as someone with "extraordinary qualifications" and "a strong moral compass." If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.Feb. 25, 2022
Ketanji Brown Jackson stresses love of country and Constitution after nomination to Supreme Court
White House hopes to quickly confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
