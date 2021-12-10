Biden remembers Bob Dole as a 'genuine hero'

President Biden delivered remarks at the memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, who passed away at age 98. The president praised his life of service to the country in the military and politics and regarded him as a "genuine hero."Dec. 10, 2021
Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law
01:31
Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows snubs Jan. 6 committee
01:38
President Biden warns Putin against invading Ukraine during video call
02:39
Mark Meadows to stop cooperating with Jan. 6 committee
04:54
Instagram CEO set to testify before Congress about safety for teens
02:25
Biden panel not expected to recommend expanding Supreme Court