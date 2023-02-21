IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

'Kyiv stands strong': Biden praises Ukraine's resilience one year after Russian invasion

01:57

President Biden praised the resilience of Ukraine and the continued support from allies during an address to mark the anniversary of Russia's invasion.Feb. 21, 2023

