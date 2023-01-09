IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press NOW

Biden prioritizes immigration in second half of presidential term with 'Three Amigos' summit

02:04

President Biden is focused on immigration reform following a visit to the southern border and heading into his visit to Mexico for the "Three Amigos" summit, reports NBC News Correspondent Mike Memoli. “What the White House has been trying to illustrate is that this is beyond one president’s ability to tackle here within the U.S.,” Memoli said.Jan. 9, 2023

