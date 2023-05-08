IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Texas mall shooter had Army background, disturbing social media posts

    02:59

  • Gun safety bill advances in Texas legislature

    02:20
    Biden proposes compensation requirements for airline delays and cancellations

    01:34
    White House recognizes AAPI Heritage Month

    02:50

  • Uvalde families call for gun reform after Texas mall shooting

    03:59

  • Texas police charge Brownsville car ramming suspect with manslaughter

    01:05

  • LGBTQ community reacts to Tennessee’s ban on drag shows

    06:07

  • Dozens of GOP Senators oppose debt ceiling increase without spending cuts

    03:55

  • Subway chokehold: Protesters jump onto tracks, clash with NYPD

    02:03

  • Trump declines to testify in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case

    03:02

  • Multiple people killed in mass shooting at Texas mall

    05:39

  • Police release new details in Texas outlet mall shooting

    03:16

  • 'We are in shock': Vigil for victims of the Dallas-area outlet mall mass shooting

    01:09

  • 'The whole time I was running, I could hear gunshots': Outlet mall mass shooting witness

    01:13

  • Suspect in UC Davis stabbings pleads not guilty

    01:22

  • Bud Light CEO, influencer Dylan Mulvaney speak out after sponsorship fallout

    03:07

  • A day of remembrance: The history of Cinco de Mayo

    02:11

  • Daniel J. Penny identified as man who allegedly put Jordan Neely in chokehold

    00:35

  • U.S. economy adds 253,000 jobs in April

    02:05

  • Homeland Security secretary visits border ahead of Title 42 ending

    01:26

Biden proposes compensation requirements for airline delays and cancellations

01:34

President Joe Biden proposed new requirements for airlines to compensate travelers for transportation, meals and hotels, among other expenses, in the event of a delay or cancellation. Biden also introduced an online dashboard for comparing airlines’ compensation policies.May 8, 2023

