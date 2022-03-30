IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden receives second Covid booster shot: 'Didn't hurt a bit'00:39
President Biden received his second Covid-19 booster shot after giving remarks on pandemic relief efforts. The FDA and CDC had recently approved the measure for those over the age of 50.March 30, 2022
