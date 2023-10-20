IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: In Oval Office speech, Biden urges U.S. aid for Israel and Ukraine and calls on Israel 'not to be blinded by rage'

NBC News

Biden reflects on why conflicts in Israel, Ukraine should matter to Americans

03:50

President Joe Biden announced that he is going to send an urgent security package request to Congress to help fund defense in Israel and Ukraine and why ending those conflicts should matter to people in the U.S. Oct. 20, 2023

