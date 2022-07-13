IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press NOW

Biden’s Middle East trip could show ‘escalatory situation with Iran,’ fmr. Obama security adviser says

06:48

President Biden arrived in Israel Wednesday to kick off a 4 day trip to the Middle East region. The Obama administration’s former Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes points out that in addition to the “awkwardness” with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the trip could signal an “escalatory situation” with Iran.July 13, 2022

