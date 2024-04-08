IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden's student loan forgiveness efforts breaks through with focus group
April 8, 2024

NBC News

Biden's student loan forgiveness efforts breaks through with focus group

Self-identified Biden voters, Trump voters and undecided voters all appear to have awareness of the White House's efforts to reduce student loan debt, in a focus group conducted with Engagious, Syracuse University and Sago.April 8, 2024

