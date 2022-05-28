IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Everything is possible in America’: Biden addresses University of Delaware class of 2022

‘Everything is possible in America’: Biden addresses University of Delaware class of 2022

President Biden delivered the Commencement address for the class of 2022 at his alma mater, the University of Delaware. He acknowledged his former professors and urged the graduates to engage in public life, saying, "This is no time to be on the sidelines."May 28, 2022

