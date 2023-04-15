IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden says he will announce plans for 2024 'soon'

President Joe Biden said he will announce his plans for 2024 “relatively soon,” adding that he intends to "run again." Biden spoke with reporters at Knock Airport before returning home from his trip to Ireland.April 15, 2023

