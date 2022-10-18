IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden says he will push Congress to codify Roe v. Wade if Democrats maintain control

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    Jewish woman sues Kentucky over abortion law, citing religious rights

    03:13

  • Report: Herschel Walker urged ex-girlfriend to have 2nd abortion

    02:15

  • Female student athletes in Florida asked to provide info about their menstrual cycles

    03:26

  • Herschel Walker’s accuser says they also have a child together

    02:44

  • Herschel Walker denies reports he paid for ex’s abortion

    02:23

  • Rick Scott says there should be 'reasonable' federal abortion restrictions

    00:56

  • Indiana near-total abortion ban takes effect weeks before midterms

    02:07

  • Lindsey Graham introduces bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks

    00:21

  • Sen. Graham proposes bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks nationwide

    01:08

  • Abortion rights becoming key issue in Michigan elections

    04:14

  • Chuck Todd on his exclusive interview with VP Kamala Harris

    01:48

  • VP Harris: 'This is an activist court,' Dobbs decision led to 'suffering'

    01:29

  • Some Catholic providers change stance on abortions

    04:33

  • Supreme Court ratings plummet after SCOTUS abortion decision

    01:44

  • Full Panel: How abortion uncertainty might help Democrats in November

    07:50

  • Democratic enthusiasm surges at polls after SCOTUS abortion ruling

    01:49

  • Louisiana woman denied an abortion despite baby’s fatal birth defect

    01:44

  • 'I had to carry my baby to bury my baby': Louisiana woman denied abortion for nonviable fetus

    05:08

  • Judge blocks part of Idaho abortion law after lawsuit by Biden administration

    03:15

NBC News

Biden says he will push Congress to codify Roe v. Wade if Democrats maintain control

01:08

President Joe Biden pledged he will push a codification of Roe v. Wade and secure abortion rights if Democrats retain control of Congress in the midterm elections. Biden said he would sign such a bill into law by the 50th anniversary of the Roe decision in January. Oct. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden says he will push Congress to codify Roe v. Wade if Democrats maintain control

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    Jewish woman sues Kentucky over abortion law, citing religious rights

    03:13

  • Report: Herschel Walker urged ex-girlfriend to have 2nd abortion

    02:15

  • Female student athletes in Florida asked to provide info about their menstrual cycles

    03:26

  • Herschel Walker’s accuser says they also have a child together

    02:44

  • Herschel Walker denies reports he paid for ex’s abortion

    02:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All