Biden says he will push Congress to codify Roe v. Wade if Democrats maintain control

- Now Playing
Biden says he will push Congress to codify Roe v. Wade if Democrats maintain control01:08
- UP NEXT
Jewish woman sues Kentucky over abortion law, citing religious rights03:13
Report: Herschel Walker urged ex-girlfriend to have 2nd abortion02:15
Female student athletes in Florida asked to provide info about their menstrual cycles03:26
Herschel Walker’s accuser says they also have a child together02:44
Herschel Walker denies reports he paid for ex’s abortion02:23
Rick Scott says there should be 'reasonable' federal abortion restrictions00:56
Indiana near-total abortion ban takes effect weeks before midterms02:07
Lindsey Graham introduces bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks00:21
Sen. Graham proposes bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks nationwide01:08
Abortion rights becoming key issue in Michigan elections04:14
Chuck Todd on his exclusive interview with VP Kamala Harris01:48
VP Harris: 'This is an activist court,' Dobbs decision led to 'suffering'01:29
Some Catholic providers change stance on abortions04:33
Supreme Court ratings plummet after SCOTUS abortion decision01:44
Full Panel: How abortion uncertainty might help Democrats in November07:50
Democratic enthusiasm surges at polls after SCOTUS abortion ruling01:49
Louisiana woman denied an abortion despite baby’s fatal birth defect01:44
'I had to carry my baby to bury my baby': Louisiana woman denied abortion for nonviable fetus05:08
Judge blocks part of Idaho abortion law after lawsuit by Biden administration03:15
- Now Playing
Biden says he will push Congress to codify Roe v. Wade if Democrats maintain control01:08
- UP NEXT
Jewish woman sues Kentucky over abortion law, citing religious rights03:13
Report: Herschel Walker urged ex-girlfriend to have 2nd abortion02:15
Female student athletes in Florida asked to provide info about their menstrual cycles03:26
Herschel Walker’s accuser says they also have a child together02:44
Herschel Walker denies reports he paid for ex’s abortion02:23
Play All