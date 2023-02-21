IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Breaking down Biden’s message to Putin: Ukraine still ‘stands free’

    01:19

  • Biden assures U.S. commitment to NATO is 'rock solid'

    02:16

  • Biden reiterates support for Kyiv: ‘Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia’

    05:23
  • Now Playing

    Biden to Russian people: 'The West was not plotting to attack Russia'

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    'Kyiv stands strong': Biden praises Ukraine's resilience one year after Russian invasion

    01:57

  • Biden, Putin deliver dueling speeches ahead of war in Ukraine’s first anniversary

    05:19

  • Putin doubles down on Ukraine invasion in address to nation

    01:46

  • Watch: Standing ovation at Putin's state-of-the-nation for illegally annexed territories

    00:44

  • Inside Russia’s key ally Belarus as Eastern offensive grinds on

    01:09

  • Biden’s secret visit to Ukraine

    04:56

  • President Biden makes historic visit to Ukraine

    48:23

  • Full Garamendi: If China supports Russia, they ‘would go to bed with a loser’

    07:05

  • New Russian offensive ‘is much more gradual’ in Eastern Ukraine

    01:46

  • President Biden makes surprise trip to Ukraine

    04:18

  • Joe Biden honored with plaque on Kyiv's Walk of the Brave

    00:41

  • Biden visits Ukraine: ‘We’re with you as long as it takes’

    01:49

  • Watch: Air raid sirens sound repeatedly as Biden and Zelenskyy walk through Kyiv

    00:55

  • U.S. concerned that China considering support for Russian war effort

    01:13

  • Zelenskyy praises Biden for making the historic visit to Ukraine

    06:17

  • Watch: Air raid sirens sound as Biden, Zelenskyy walk to inspect honor guard

    00:21

NBC News

Biden to Russian people: 'The West was not plotting to attack Russia'

00:50

During his remarks in Poland ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden addressed Russian citizens and said that they were not the enemy in the conflict. Biden turned the blame toward Russian President Vladimir Putin who gave the annual state of the nation address in Moscow earlier in the day. Feb. 21, 2023

  • Breaking down Biden’s message to Putin: Ukraine still ‘stands free’

    01:19

  • Biden assures U.S. commitment to NATO is 'rock solid'

    02:16

  • Biden reiterates support for Kyiv: ‘Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia’

    05:23
  • Now Playing

    Biden to Russian people: 'The West was not plotting to attack Russia'

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    'Kyiv stands strong': Biden praises Ukraine's resilience one year after Russian invasion

    01:57

  • Biden, Putin deliver dueling speeches ahead of war in Ukraine’s first anniversary

    05:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All