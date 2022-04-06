IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden signs law reforming USPS

    02:53
  • UP NEXT

    Covid relief bill stalls amid dispute over immigration policy

    02:57

  • Breaking down Ivanka Trump’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee

    03:25

  • Fox captured on Capitol Hill after attacking Rep. Ami Bera

    00:56

  • White House: Russian sanctions will target financial institutions, government officials

    00:48

  • Gaetz clashes with Secy. Austin over 'wokeism' in the military

    02:37

  • Obama: Biden 'going even further' to improve Affordable Care Act

    02:29

  • Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson poised for Supreme Court confirmation after Senate vote

    03:42

  • Three Republicans join vote to advance Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination

    01:49

  • Three GOP Senators vote for Jackson in procedural vote

    07:10

  • Senate panel deadlocks on Judge Jackson while Sen. Schumer works to discharge nomination

    04:00

  • Senate Judiciary Committee to meet on Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

    04:03

  • Senate committee to vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination

    01:37

  • House expected to pass bill on marijuana legalization

    00:48

  • Ukraine accuses Russian troops of stealing urgent humanitarian aid

    02:34

  • Gas prices slightly lower after Biden taps into strategic reserves

    03:00

  • Graham will vote no on Judge Jackson's Supreme Court nomination

    02:33

  • Biden signs Emmett Till bill into law, making lynching a hate crime

    00:29

  • Jan. 6 White House records show 7-hour gap in Trump’s phone log

    02:38

  • Rep. Don Young, longest-serving Republican in Congress, lies in state

    02:07

NBC News

Biden signs law reforming USPS

02:53

President Joe Biden signed a law reforming the United States Postal Service. The bill includes health care for postal workers, an online dashboard with local and national service performance data, and a more sustainable and stable financial footing. April 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden signs law reforming USPS

    02:53
  • UP NEXT

    Covid relief bill stalls amid dispute over immigration policy

    02:57

  • Breaking down Ivanka Trump’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee

    03:25

  • Fox captured on Capitol Hill after attacking Rep. Ami Bera

    00:56

  • White House: Russian sanctions will target financial institutions, government officials

    00:48

  • Gaetz clashes with Secy. Austin over 'wokeism' in the military

    02:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All