    Biden signs bill to end forced arbitration in workplace sexual harassment cases 

Biden signs bill to end forced arbitration in workplace sexual harassment cases 

President Joe Biden signed a bill to end forced arbitration in sexual harassment cases in the workplace. “It is a momentous day for justice and fairness in the workplace,” said the president. March 3, 2022

    Biden signs bill to end forced arbitration in workplace sexual harassment cases 

