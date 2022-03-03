Biden signs bill to end forced arbitration in workplace sexual harassment cases
02:30
President Joe Biden signed a bill to end forced arbitration in sexual harassment cases in the workplace. “It is a momentous day for justice and fairness in the workplace,” said the president. March 3, 2022
Now Playing
Biden signs bill to end forced arbitration in workplace sexual harassment cases
02:30
UP NEXT
Late Night pokes fun at Biden’s State of the Union address
03:09
'Let's keep building': Biden sells infrastructure law during visit to Wisconsin
01:59
Biden addresses crisis in Ukraine, domestic agenda in State of the Union
07:25
Key takeaways from Biden's State of the Union address