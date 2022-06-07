IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

'We owe you': Biden signs bills on improving care for veterans

01:06

President Biden signed nine bipartisan bills that focus on improving the care provided to U.S. veterans. The president thanked all veterans for their continued service and praised them as "the best of America."June 7, 2022

