IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

DEVELOPING: Las Vegas police say suspect is dead in UNLV shooting with multiple victims

  • Now Playing

    Biden signs executive order reforming federal funding for tribal nations

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy aide says Ukraine faces risk of losing war without more U.S. military aid

    01:42

  • Biden says deal to release hostages in Gaza is ‘very close’

    00:48

  • Biden to meet with China’s President Xi on Wednesday in San Francisco

    02:10

  • Secret service agent fires weapon during incident outside Naomi Biden’s home

    01:51

  • Manchin will not seek re-election, a disappointment for Democrats

    01:51

  • Biden: UAW and automakers have reached a 'historic agreement'

    03:56

  • 'We cannot accept this': Karine Jean-Pierre addresses shootings in Lewiston

    03:38

  • White House gives statement on release of two Americans held hostage by Hamas

    01:46

  • Biden blames misfired Palestinian rocket for deadly Gaza hospital blast

    06:00

  • Biden to travel to Israel tonight amid Israel-Hamas war

    00:45

  • White House confirms 27 Americans killed in Israel-Hamas war

    00:51

  • Biden endorses FTC rule to ban hidden junk fees 'across the economy'

    01:36

  • Biden condemns Hamas actions, says U.S. is sending Israel military aid

    00:59

  • Biden interviewed by special counsel over classified documents

    01:59

  • White House sends aid to Israel, moves US warships closer to area

    01:53

  • White House condemns Hamas attack on Israel

    00:50

  • In a reversal, Biden admin announces expansion of border wall construction

    03:04

  • 'I can't stop that': Biden admin authorizes new border wall construction

    02:50

  • White House responds to support for Trump for House speaker

    00:30

NBC News

Biden signs executive order reforming federal funding for tribal nations

01:19

President Joe Biden signed an executive order aiming to ease Native American access to federal funding and investment at the White House Tribal Nations Summit. Biden also said he supports the idea of six Indigenous nations from the U.S. and Canada competing under its own flag in Olympics lacrosse in 2028.Dec. 6, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Biden signs executive order reforming federal funding for tribal nations

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy aide says Ukraine faces risk of losing war without more U.S. military aid

    01:42

  • Biden says deal to release hostages in Gaza is ‘very close’

    00:48

  • Biden to meet with China’s President Xi on Wednesday in San Francisco

    02:10

  • Secret service agent fires weapon during incident outside Naomi Biden’s home

    01:51

  • Manchin will not seek re-election, a disappointment for Democrats

    01:51
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All