Biden signs law on creation of National Museum of Asian Pacific American History

- UP NEXT
Jung Ho-yeon of ‘Squid Game’ talks show’s success, getting into character, and the hardest scene to shoot03:37
Judy Chu: Reported hate crimes against Asian Americans ‘just the tip of the iceberg’01:37
“Words matter”: Asian Americans confront President Trump’s ‘Chinese Virus’ rhetoric02:10
New York City mayor: We will ‘not tolerate’ coronavirus ‘hate crimes’01:32
NDA and stereotyping: How Harvey Weinstein groomed his assistant to stay silent03:41
Andrew Yang addresses anti-Asian racism surrounding coronavirus01:11
- UP NEXT
Jung Ho-yeon of ‘Squid Game’ talks show’s success, getting into character, and the hardest scene to shoot03:37
Judy Chu: Reported hate crimes against Asian Americans ‘just the tip of the iceberg’01:37
“Words matter”: Asian Americans confront President Trump’s ‘Chinese Virus’ rhetoric02:10
New York City mayor: We will ‘not tolerate’ coronavirus ‘hate crimes’01:32
NDA and stereotyping: How Harvey Weinstein groomed his assistant to stay silent03:41
Andrew Yang addresses anti-Asian racism surrounding coronavirus01:11
Play All