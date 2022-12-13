'Marriage is a simple proposition': Biden signs same-sex marriage bill 

Biden signs marriage equality bill, says ‘antidote to hate is love’02:43
- Now Playing
'Marriage is a simple proposition': Biden signs same-sex marriage bill01:21
- UP NEXT
Biden on inflation report: 'My economic plan is working'01:42
George Clooney, Amy Grant, U2 celebrated among Kennedy Center Honorees02:03
Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments on Biden’s student loan relief plan03:22
Senate passes railroad labor agreement, averting strike ahead of the holidays04:13
Biden hosts French President Macron at administration’s first state dinner04:14
Biden welcomes French President Macron to White House for state visit06:48
Biden meets with Congressional leaders as Senate passes same-sex marriage bill07:00
Biden says U.S. will not be 'held hostage' in chip supply during Michigan speech01:49
Biden is 'going to try' to ban assault weapons00:22
Biden: 'No ballot stuffing' in vote for Thanksgiving turkey pardon00:48
Biden says missile that landed in Poland was ‘unlikely’ fired from Russia02:58
Biden, world leaders condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at G-20 summit in Indonesia05:05
Federal appeals court blocks Biden’s student debt relief program03:48
Biden announces global infrastructure and investment partnership01:48
Biden after Xi meeting: U.S., China should work together to ‘solve global challenges’02:43
Biden urges ‘honest and open’ dialogue during meeting with President Xi02:12
Biden reacts to Democrats maintaining control of Senate02:48
Biden: ‘Good day for America’ after Democrats’ midterm performance04:58
Biden signs marriage equality bill, says ‘antidote to hate is love’02:43
- Now Playing
'Marriage is a simple proposition': Biden signs same-sex marriage bill01:21
- UP NEXT
Biden on inflation report: 'My economic plan is working'01:42
George Clooney, Amy Grant, U2 celebrated among Kennedy Center Honorees02:03
Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments on Biden’s student loan relief plan03:22
Senate passes railroad labor agreement, averting strike ahead of the holidays04:13
Play All