    Biden: 'I strongly disagree' with Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action

NBC News

Biden: 'I strongly disagree' with Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action

President Biden delivered remarks after the Supreme Court ruled against affirmative action in college admissions, claiming the courts had "walked away from decades of precedent" and that "discrimination still exists in America."June 29, 2023

