Biden: 'I strongly disagree' with Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action

Prominent Democrats react strongly to Supreme Court affirmative action ruling02:39
- Now Playing
Biden: 'I strongly disagree' with Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action08:47
- UP NEXT
Supreme Court rules against affirmative action in college admissions04:26
Harvard student reacts to affirmative action ruling: 'This has immediate impacts'03:54
Trump campaign praises Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action01:38
Harvard students devastated after Supreme Court affirmative action ruling03:24
Polls: Public opinion on affirmative action remains complicated amid Supreme Court ruling02:21
Supreme Court limits affirmative action in college admissions06:15
Supreme Court expected to rule on affirmative action and student loan cases04:08
At least 100 members of last Congress were descendents of slaveholders, Reuters finds02:58
Trump is ‘unfit’ to be president, Liz Cheney says04:28
How independent state legislature theory played a role in Moore v. Harper02:07
Supreme Court expected to rule on several major cases04:40
Biden unveils plan to provide high speed internet access nationwide04:04
Colleges prepare for Supreme Court decision on affirmative action02:59
Nationwide protests on first anniversary of Roe v. Wade being overturned00:39
Biden welcomes India’s Prime Minister Modi to White House01:44
Watch Indian PM Modi's full address to Congress57:44
Why Biden is prioritizing the U.S.' relationship with India02:40
John Durham defends conclusion FBI acted improperly in 2016 Trump-Russia probe01:29
Prominent Democrats react strongly to Supreme Court affirmative action ruling02:39
- Now Playing
Biden: 'I strongly disagree' with Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action08:47
- UP NEXT
Supreme Court rules against affirmative action in college admissions04:26
Harvard student reacts to affirmative action ruling: 'This has immediate impacts'03:54
Trump campaign praises Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action01:38
Harvard students devastated after Supreme Court affirmative action ruling03:24
Play All