Biden speaks directly to Russian people: 'You are not our enemy'
02:19
During his address on support for Ukraine, President Biden spoke directly to Russian civilians where he said, "you are not our enemy." He said he refused to believe Russian people "welcome the killing of innocent children and grandparents, or that you accept hospitals, schools and maternity wards being pummeled with Russian missiles and bombs."March 26, 2022
Biden: This war has already been a strategic failure for Russia
01:21
Biden: NATO is a defensive alliance, never sought the demise of Russia
01:36
Now Playing
Biden speaks directly to Russian people: 'You are not our enemy'
02:19
UP NEXT
Former UK Foreign Secretary David Miliband says Europe needs to “bulk up morally”
03:48
Global donations show support for Ukraine refugees