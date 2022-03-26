IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

Biden speaks directly to Russian people: 'You are not our enemy'

02:19

During his address on support for Ukraine, President Biden spoke directly to Russian civilians where he said, "you are not our enemy." He said he refused to believe Russian people "welcome the killing of innocent children and grandparents, or that you accept hospitals, schools and maternity wards being pummeled with Russian missiles and bombs."March 26, 2022

