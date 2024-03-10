IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden calls for Congress to pass Freedom to Vote Act in Georgia ahead of 2024 primary
March 10, 202402:10
Biden calls for Congress to pass Freedom to Vote Act in Georgia ahead of 2024 primary

02:10

President Biden campaigned in Georgia ahead of the 2024 primary, where he called for Congress to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, and tells his supporters in the state that they are the reason he will win the primary and the election in November.March 10, 2024

