White House: Biden stands by commitment to nominate Black woman to Supreme Court

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
White House: Biden stands by commitment to nominate Black woman to Supreme Court00:40
UP NEXT
How Justice Breyer’s past rulings affected legal community, general public03:40
Will Justice Breyer's replacement alter direction of Supreme Court?04:25
How has the Biden administration been preparing for Justice Beyer's retirement?03:14
Analysis: Democrats’ expectations following Supreme Court Justice Breyer retirement announcement 01:55
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire at end of current term03:59
Justice Sotomayor on new book, Supreme Court’s credibility, loss of her mother06:07
Supreme Court hears Ted Cruz's case on campaign loan repayment02:10
Supreme Court rules to block Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses05:43
Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses02:05
Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses02:05
SCOTUS considers immigrants’ rights to bail hearings while fighting deportation02:35
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s Covid vaccine mandates02:40
Opponents of Texas abortion law ask Supreme Court to expedite challenge02:09
Supreme Court prepares for high-stakes term with cases on abortion rights03:05
Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law01:31
Biden panel not expected to recommend expanding Supreme Court00:32
Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions04:50
California prepares to become abortion ‘safe haven’ if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade04:36
Activists prepare to respond to upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade01:51
White House: Biden stands by commitment to nominate Black woman to Supreme Court00:40
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden stands by his commitment to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court after reports that Justice Breyer is likely to retire.Jan. 26, 2022
Now Playing
White House: Biden stands by commitment to nominate Black woman to Supreme Court00:40
UP NEXT
How Justice Breyer’s past rulings affected legal community, general public03:40
Will Justice Breyer's replacement alter direction of Supreme Court?04:25
How has the Biden administration been preparing for Justice Beyer's retirement?03:14
Analysis: Democrats’ expectations following Supreme Court Justice Breyer retirement announcement 01:55
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire at end of current term03:59