President Joe Biden was caught swearing at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on a hot mic. Biden said, “What a stupid son of a bitch,” as reporters were being ushered out of the room after asking questions.Jan. 25, 2022
Biden swears at Fox News reporter on hot mic
