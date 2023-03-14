Biden talks LGBTQ rights, student debt relief in first 'Daily Show' interview of his term

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Joe Biden spoke with Kal Penn in the first interview with the "Daily Show" since taking office. When asked if his student debt relief plan will be overturned by the Supreme Court, Biden said “the countless of scholars I’ve talked to say the people challenging have no standing.”March 14, 2023

