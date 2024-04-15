IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'You're incredible:' Biden thanks U.S. fighter squadrons that helped defend Israel
April 15, 202400:54

President Joe Biden thanked the U.S. fighter squadrons that helped defend Israel from a drone and missile attack by Iran. In a video posted to social media on Sunday, Biden said, "You make me proud."April 15, 2024

