Biden thinks he has 'political upper hand' over McCarthy ahead of debt ceiling meeting

Voters have ‘very little enthusiasm’ for Biden or Trump 2024 run02:48
NBC News poll shows Biden and Trump are ‘mirror images of one another’ to voters12:17
Accountability ‘is the missing factor’ in police violence incidents: CBC vice chair07:15
Vice President Harris to attend Tyre Nichols funeral in Memphis09:24
- Now Playing
Biden thinks he has 'political upper hand' over McCarthy ahead of debt ceiling meeting01:00
- UP NEXT
Biden: U.S. will not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine03:37
‘Almost impossible’ to land on police reform compromise in split Congress: Democratic congressman07:47
Disbanding Memphis Scorpion unit ‘does not go far enough,’ civil rights lawyer says08:54
Memphis community feels a 'lack of confidence' in police reform after death of Tyre Nichols16:44
Covid-19 is ‘still extracting a price' despite lower death rates, infectious disease expert says04:55
Full Panel: 'Relationships matter' for GOP leaders ahead of 202407:45
GOP congressman is ‘opposed to the removal’ of Rep. Omar from House Foreign Affairs Committee06:55
‘Toxic police culture’ causes ‘avoidable deaths,’ retired NYPD detective says06:23
Video of Tyre Nichols’ beating is ‘horrific’ and ‘alarming’: Memphis Police Chief04:13
Before classified documents news, Biden showed ‘clear choreography’ of re-election rollout03:13
Students say DeSantis' African-American studies ban 'symbolizes ... deep hatred'02:46
Ukraine needs a 'big bang' to change dynamic in war with Russia: Fmr. ambassador06:41
Full Panel: Trump ‘doesn’t blot out the sun anymore’09:28
Desantis says RNC needs 'new blood' ahead of chair vote01:53
Chuck Todd: Trump regained his 'powerful megaphone' with Facebook return03:00
Voters have ‘very little enthusiasm’ for Biden or Trump 2024 run02:48
NBC News poll shows Biden and Trump are ‘mirror images of one another’ to voters12:17
Accountability ‘is the missing factor’ in police violence incidents: CBC vice chair07:15
Vice President Harris to attend Tyre Nichols funeral in Memphis09:24
- Now Playing
Biden thinks he has 'political upper hand' over McCarthy ahead of debt ceiling meeting01:00
- UP NEXT
Biden: U.S. will not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine03:37
Play All