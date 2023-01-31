IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden thinks he has 'political upper hand' over McCarthy ahead of debt ceiling meeting

Meet the Press NOW

Biden thinks he has 'political upper hand' over McCarthy ahead of debt ceiling meeting

01:00

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will meet Wednesday to discuss the debt ceiling. NBC News White House Correspondent Mike Memoli explains what to expect from the pair's first meeting since McCarthy became speaker. Jan. 31, 2023

  • Voters have ‘very little enthusiasm’ for Biden or Trump 2024 run

    02:48

  • NBC News poll shows Biden and Trump are ‘mirror images of one another’ to voters

    12:17

  • Accountability ‘is the missing factor’ in police violence incidents: CBC vice chair

    07:15

  • Vice President Harris to attend Tyre Nichols funeral in Memphis

    09:24
    Biden thinks he has 'political upper hand' over McCarthy ahead of debt ceiling meeting

    Biden: U.S. will not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

    03:37

