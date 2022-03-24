During a press conference from Brussels, President Biden said he believes Russia should be removed from the G20, the group featuring the 20 biggest economies in the world, and that it was discussed during the NATO summit. He also added that the suggestion was for Ukraine to be able to attend G20 meetings.March 24, 2022
Biden makes notable clarification on purpose of sanctions at NATO news conference
04:41
Now Playing
Biden thinks Russia should be removed from G20
01:18
UP NEXT
Biden announces humanitarian aid, more Russian sanctions following NATO summit
02:10
Biden 'hopeful' China does not get involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
02:51
Watch: Russian navy ship burns as Ukraine claims successful attack
01:05
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs during NATO address