IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s Covid vaccine mandates

    02:40

  • Biden condemns lies of ‘defeated former President’ Trump in Jan. 6 address

    02:30

  • Pelosi honors heroes who defended Capitol before moment of silence

    02:11

  • Lack of Republican support during Jan. 6 events shows Congress remains divided over riot

    02:03

  • Pelosi leads House in moment of silence on anniversary of January 6

    05:11

  • DeSantis says Jan. 6 is 'Christmas' for Democrats

    01:54

  • Capitol police on high alert one year after Jan. 6 riot

    07:21

  • McConnell: 'Beyond distasteful' for Democrats to link voting rights and January 6

    01:48

  • Capitol Police chief testifies on 'significant improvements' made since January 6

    05:49

  • Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan speaks out before federal prison sentence

    03:08

  • Fox News' Sean Hannity's text messages revealed, Capitol police prep for Jan. 6 anniversary

    02:28

  • Opponents of Texas abortion law ask Supreme Court to expedite challenge

    02:09

  • Freshman members of Congress reflect on January 6th insurrection

    02:31

  • A look back at the politics of 2021 – and a glimpse at what’s in store next year

    04:32

  • Supreme Court prepares for high-stakes term with cases on abortion rights

    03:05

  • Former President Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 documents

    02:48

  • House committee calls on Rep. Jim Jordan to provide information on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    03:29

  • Exclusive: ‘Havana Syndrome’ victim speaks out

    02:01

  • President Biden has a new White House puppy

    00:31

  • More witnesses set to face deposition by Jan. 6 committee

    02:42

NBC News

'The battle for the soul of America is not over': Biden touts voting rights

04:18

President Biden delivers remarks on his administration's efforts to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and slams those who participated in the January 6 riot.Jan. 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s Covid vaccine mandates

    02:40

  • Biden condemns lies of ‘defeated former President’ Trump in Jan. 6 address

    02:30

  • Pelosi honors heroes who defended Capitol before moment of silence

    02:11

  • Lack of Republican support during Jan. 6 events shows Congress remains divided over riot

    02:03

  • Pelosi leads House in moment of silence on anniversary of January 6

    05:11

  • DeSantis says Jan. 6 is 'Christmas' for Democrats

    01:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All