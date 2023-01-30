IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press NOW

Biden: U.S. will not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

03:37

President Joe Biden told reporters Monday afternoon that the U.S. would not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but that decision could be reversed said NBC News Correspondent Courtney Kube. “We have seen it happen time and time again where the U.S. the Biden administration has been resistant to a weapon system, particularly one that they worry may be provocative or escalatory to Vladimir Putin,” Kube said. “And then after weeks or months of negotiations and discussions, they get to a yes.”Jan. 30, 2023

