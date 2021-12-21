Biden: Unvaccinated people 'have good reason to be concerned' about omicron variant
President Joe Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated and wear a mask while addressing new Covid-19 measures to combat the omicron variant surge. Biden said, “If you are not fully vaccinated, you have a good reason to be concerned.”Dec. 21, 2021
