IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden: Unvaccinated people 'have good reason to be concerned' about omicron variant

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Biden to announce distribution of 500 million free at-home Covid tests

    01:27

  • How to stay safe during the holidays amid omicron and COVID surge

    03:13

  • How to have your holiday get-together safely amid COVID surge

    06:23

  • Biden to address omicron surge as cases spike nationwide

    06:13

  • Dr. Fauci: We cannot take the omicron variant lightly

    05:22

  • Biden set to address nation about steps to fight COVID surge

    02:14

  • How to talk to kids about Covid as Omicron variant spreads

    06:47

  • Covid testing sites overwhelmed ahead of the holidays

    01:31

  • Airports packed with holiday travelers amid omicron concerns

    02:01

  • New restrictions and cancellations as Covid cases rise

    02:52

  • Dow falls sharply amid lockdown, lower consumer spending concerns 

    01:39

  • New York officials to decide before Christmas on Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration

    04:16

  • Dozens test positive for Covid aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas as ship returns to Miami

    01:36

  • Experts answer your questions about holiday COVID surge

    06:06

  • What happens if you’re exposed to Covid and can’t find a test?

    04:00

  • Sports leagues scramble to reschedule games as Covid cases spike among teams

    03:59

  • COVID surge raises concerns ahead of holiday travel

    02:48

  • Long lines, lack of COVID testing kits are issues as cases surge

    02:35

  • European Covid restrictions spark protests as omicron spreads

    04:43

NBC News

Biden: Unvaccinated people 'have good reason to be concerned' about omicron variant

02:39

President Joe Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated and wear a mask while addressing new Covid-19 measures to combat the omicron variant surge. Biden said, “If you are not fully vaccinated, you have a good reason to be concerned.”Dec. 21, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Biden: Unvaccinated people 'have good reason to be concerned' about omicron variant

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Biden to announce distribution of 500 million free at-home Covid tests

    01:27

  • How to stay safe during the holidays amid omicron and COVID surge

    03:13

  • How to have your holiday get-together safely amid COVID surge

    06:23

  • Biden to address omicron surge as cases spike nationwide

    06:13

  • Dr. Fauci: We cannot take the omicron variant lightly

    05:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All