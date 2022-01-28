Biden visits collapsed Pittsburgh bridge: 'We're going to fix them all'
00:33
President Biden visited a bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh just hours before his visit to deliver remarks on infrastructure. The president pledged to rebuild it and fix other bridges across the country.Jan. 28, 2022
UP NEXT
Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?: A look at Biden's likely Supreme Court short-lister
02:26
Senate Democrats eager to begin Supreme Court confirmation process
01:25
What does Justice Breyer's retirement mean for fight over abortion rights?
01:53
Justice Breyer's retirement could impact Democrats in midterm elections
03:13
Full remarks: Justice Breyer joins Biden to announce retirement from Supreme Court
13:12
'It's long overdue': Biden commits to nominating first Black woman to the Supreme Court