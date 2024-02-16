'Norfolk Southern failed’: Biden speaks in East Palestine one year after train derailment

- Now Playing
'Norfolk Southern failed’: Biden speaks in East Palestine one year after train derailment02:05
- UP NEXT
Biden: 'No doubt' Putin is responsible for Navalny's death02:04
Biden discusses threat posed by Russian weapon targeting satellites00:50
Biden 'outraged' by reports of Alexei Navalny's death04:50
WATCH: Russia's Putin expresses preference for Biden as president01:02
Joint Chiefs Chairman: Biden is ‘pretty sharp’00:45
Biden tells Netanyahu Rafah incursions should not go ahead without plan to ensure civilians’ safety02:06
Biden says he's pushed world leaders for more aid in Gaza01:41
'I did not break the law': Biden responds to special counsel report01:35
Biden delivers rebuttal to special counsel report claims on his memory03:58
Biden slams FOX reporter: 'My memory is so bad I let you speak'02:16
Biden addresses special counsel report on handling of classified documents01:39
Special counsel says Biden will not be charged for retaining classified documents04:04
Attorney General Garland announces completion of investigation in Biden's classified docs case01:03
Report on Biden classified documents to be released in coming days02:26
Biden: Bipartisan border security bill is 'a win for America'05:06
Biden attends dignified transfer of soldiers killed in Jordan04:13
Biden will attend dignified transfer for U.S. service members killed in Jordan01:17
Trump meets with Teamsters Union seeking their 2024 endorsement02:04
Biden says he's decided how to respond to Jordan drone attack02:28
- Now Playing
'Norfolk Southern failed’: Biden speaks in East Palestine one year after train derailment02:05
- UP NEXT
Biden: 'No doubt' Putin is responsible for Navalny's death02:04
Biden discusses threat posed by Russian weapon targeting satellites00:50
Biden 'outraged' by reports of Alexei Navalny's death04:50
WATCH: Russia's Putin expresses preference for Biden as president01:02
Joint Chiefs Chairman: Biden is ‘pretty sharp’00:45
Play All