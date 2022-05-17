IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Biden visits memorial for Buffalo mass shooting victims

00:52

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited a memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at a grocery store.May 17, 2022

