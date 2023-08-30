IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'We have to remain vigilant': Biden on Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts

01:44

President Biden delivered remarks on Hurricane Idalia, where he vowed to assist in recovery and said he has directed FEMA to redeploy 1,500 personnel, including 900 Coast Guards.Aug. 30, 2023

