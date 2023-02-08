IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden asks Congress to restore rights of Roe v. Wade

    00:36

  • Biden: 'Fentanyl is killing more than 70,000 Americans a year'

    01:36

  • Biden: U.S. will act 'if China threatens our sovereignty'

    01:58
    Biden: 'Let's finish the job and ban these assault weapons’

    02:30
    Biden: 'American border problems won't be fixed until Congress acts'

    00:51

  • 'We have to do better': Biden honors family of Tyre Nichols during State of the Union

    04:59

  • Biden urges Congress to lower prescription costs

    05:43

  • Biden calls on Congress to pass legislation for paid family leave, universal pre-K

    02:33

  • Biden accuses some Republicans of wanting to 'take the economy hostage'

    03:48

  • Biden: 'The climate crisis doesn't care if you're in a red or blue state'

    02:38

  • Biden: Federal government will 'buy American' for all infrastructure projects

    01:05

  • Biden maps out ‘blue collar blueprint to rebuild America’

    01:32

  • 'Inflation has fallen,' says Biden

    01:26

  • Biden begins speech thanking congressional leaders, Nancy Pelosi

    01:35

  • Biden: 'Our democracy remains unbowed and unbroken'

    01:19

  • Biden expected to deliver optimistic State of the Union to skeptical public

    02:31

  • Looking at Biden's promises to Gen Z

    01:27

  • ‘Safety and security’ among top issues for voters ahead of Biden’s State of the Union

    03:38

  • Biden prepares to deliver State of the Union address to a divided Congress

    04:28

  • Americans speak out before State of the Union

    02:16

Biden: 'Let's finish the job and ban these assault weapons’

02:30

Biden calls for a ban on assault weapons in an effort to curb U.S. gun violence while honoring State of the Union guest Brandon Tsay who help take down the suspected Monterey Park gunman. Feb. 8, 2023

