Biden: ‘Russia may be planning a cyber attack against us’
01:18
President Biden said intelligence indicated Russia could be planning cyber attacks against the U.S, targeting businesses. He urged private businesses to bolster their protections and follow best practices outlined by his administration.March 21, 2022
