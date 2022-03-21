IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden: ‘Russia may be planning a cyber attack against us’

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    Historic Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin Monday

    01:29

  • Biden holds call with Chinese President Xi Jinping

    03:29

  • Biden calls Putin ‘a murderous dictator;’ set to speak with China's Xi Jinping

    02:09

  • Biden accuses Putin of war crimes as more aid heads to Ukraine

    02:22

  • Biden announces additional assistance to Ukraine: 'America stands with the forces of freedom'

    04:31

  • Biden administration weighs sending 'switchblade' drones to Ukraine following Zelenskyy plea

    02:56

  • Biden to announce additional aid to Ukraine after Zelenskyy address

    02:18

  • Biden reveals second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for Covid

    00:40

  • Biden signs bill on funding for federal government, aid to Ukraine

    02:08

  • US, allies reportedly set to revoke Russia’s favored trade status

    01:59

  • Biden designates Colombia as 'major non-NATO ally' in bilateral meeting

    01:18

  • Biden announces increased funding for veterans 

    03:07

  • Biden: 'We're banning all imports of Russian oil'

    02:54

  • Former AG William Barr says he'd still vote for Trump in 2024

    13:01

  • A closer look at AG William Barr’s time in the Trump administration

    01:26

  • Biden praises February jobs report: 'This is what it looks like to grow an economy'

    02:13

  • Biden signs bill to end forced arbitration in workplace sexual harassment cases 

    02:30

  • 'Let's keep building': Biden sells infrastructure law during visit to Wisconsin

    01:59

  • Biden addresses crisis in Ukraine, domestic agenda in State of the Union

    07:25

NBC News

Biden: ‘Russia may be planning a cyber attack against us’

01:18

President Biden said intelligence indicated Russia could be planning cyber attacks against the U.S, targeting businesses. He urged private businesses to bolster their protections and follow best practices outlined by his administration.March 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden: ‘Russia may be planning a cyber attack against us’

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    Historic Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin Monday

    01:29

  • Biden holds call with Chinese President Xi Jinping

    03:29

  • Biden calls Putin ‘a murderous dictator;’ set to speak with China's Xi Jinping

    02:09

  • Biden accuses Putin of war crimes as more aid heads to Ukraine

    02:22

  • Biden announces additional assistance to Ukraine: 'America stands with the forces of freedom'

    04:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All